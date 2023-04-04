INDIA

Specially-abled woman raped by 65-yr-old in K’taka

NewsWire
0
0

In a horrific incident, a specially-abled woman was allegedly raped by a 65-year-old from Mangaluru city of Dakshina Kannada district in Karnataka on Tuesday.

The police have launched a hunt for the rapist who has disappeared after the incident.

According to police, the accused has been identified as Raja Bhat, a resident of Surinje. The complaint in this regard had been lodged with Mangaluru Womens’ Police Station.

Police explained that the victim resided with her brother’s family. When the victim’s brother and her sister-in-law had gone out for work, the accused had entered the house and raped her.

The neighbours who observed something amiss informed the family members of the victim. After finding out that the accused raped the victim, a complaint was registered with Surathkal police station. Later, the case was transferred to the Women’s Police Station.

Police said that the accused Raja Bhat is living alone in a rented house. After observing that the specially-abled woman is alone at home during day-time, he planned and committed the crime. He is absconding after a complaint was lodged against him. Investigation is on in the case.

20230404-174405

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Bijapur gunfight: 21 security personnel missing (Ld)

    Get set to jet set

    Holidays for Telangana schools from April 27 to May 31

    Perfumer arrested after Rs 284 crore in cash found