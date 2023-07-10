INDIA

Speculations rife as Tamil superstar Vijay calls meeting of fans association on Tuesday

Amid speculations of an imminent political entry, Tamil superstar Vijay has called a meeting of members of his fans association at his Chennai residence on Tuesday morning.

The meeting, according to sources, is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

Vijay has given signs on his imminent political entry and recently he had held a felicitation meeting at Chennai for school and higher secondary school toppers from each Assembly constituency of Tamil Nadu. The parents of the children were also invited to the event.

Vijay fans association, Thalapathi Vijay Makkal Iyyakam (TVMI) has contested in the last panchayat elections but without a flag and symbol. As many as 115 of the 169 fans association members who had contested the panchayat elections had won and this was considered as a method adopted by Vijay to test waters.

Even as political parties and leaders welcomed the entry of Vijay, there is a general fear in the state on how the voters will swing in favour of the Tamil superstar. The AIADMK being on a declining mode and a vacuum in state politics after the demise of J. Jayalalithaa and M. Karunanidhi is considered as the reason for Vijay to take a plunge into politics.

However, Vijay has never openly made any announcement regarding political entry even though he has given indications on his entry through the dialogues in his movies.

