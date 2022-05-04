INDIA

Speed breakers installed at elephant crossing points in Nilgiris

The Tamil Nadu forest department has installed 16 speed breakers at elephant crossing points in the Nilgiris to prevent the collision of vehicles with elephants.

This comes after the Judges of Madras High Court visited the Nilgiris following a video of a herd of elephants finding it difficult to cross the road along the Connoor ghat.

Speed breakers have been installed along the National Highway connecting Mettupalayam to Connoor and Udhagamandalam.

The Madras High Court judges after visiting the Nilgiris area had recommended to the National Highways department to construct speed breakers to prevent collisions between vehicles and elephant herds crossing the road.

The judges had taken note of the fact that the constructions by the Salem railway division along the Conoor ghat had blocked the movement of elephants.

An official from the National Highways wing while speaking to IANS said, “We have already installed 16-speed breakers at eight points and two more will be installed after the construction work of the road at the National Highways.

Sadik Ali, conservationist, and founder Wildlife and Nature Conservation Trust welcomed the construction of speed breakers to prevent elephants being hit by vehicles.

