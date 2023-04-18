Mississauga is lowering the posted speed limit from 70km/h to 60 km/h on all City-operated roads to help reduce the risk of collisions.

“With lower speeds proven to reduce the seriousness of injuries from a collision, speed limits of 70 km/h are no longer appropriate within an urban setting like Mississauga. By continuing to lower speed limits, we’re doing what we can on City streets to discourage excessive speeds and unsafe driving behaviour that could result in significant harm or injury,” said Geoff Wright, Commissioner, Transportation and Works. “Using a data-driven approach, we are working to change our infrastructure and shift how people move around the city.”

The new speed limit applies to the following sections of roadways:

Centre View Drive (Ward 4), between Mavis Road and Rathburn Road West

Courtneypark Drive West (Ward 5), between Mclaughlin Road and Hurontario Street

Courtneypark Drive East (Ward 5), between Hurontario Street and Netherhart Road

Eastgate Parkway (Ward 3), between Cawthra Road and Eglinton Avenue East

Eglinton Avenue East (Wards 3 & 5), between a point 700 metres east of Dixie Road and east city limit

McLaughlin Road (Wards 5 & 11), between Britannia Road West and Derry Road West

Ninth Line (Ward 10), between the south city limit and Erin Centre Boulevard

Ninth Line (Ward 10), between Tacc Drive and the north city limit

Southdown Road (Ward 2), between a point 457 meters south of Lushes Avenue and a point 1,402 meters south

Winston Churchill Boulevard (Wards 9 & 10), between Eglinton Avenue and Britannia Road

The change will not impact roads under the jurisdiction of the Region of Peel including:

Britannia Road East, between Terry Fox Way to Hurontario Street

Derry Road, between west of Torbram Road to Millcreek Road

Dixie Road, between south Eastgate Parkway to Steeles Avenue East

Erin Mills Parkway, between North Sheridan Way to Highway 407

This is the second time Mississauga has initiated a change to city-wide speed limits. In 2020, all neighbourhood speeds were lowered from 50km/h to 40km/h and school zone speed limits from 40km/h to 30 km/h, as part of the Neighbourhood Area Speed Limit Project.

“Reducing speeds is just one way to help us reach our Vision Zero goal and create safer roads. We’ve also updated our pedestrian signals to provide more time to cross the street, introduced a $55 fine for parking in bike lanes and continued our School Walking Routes Program to promote active travel to school,” Wright added.