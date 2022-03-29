COMMUNITY

Speed limits increased to 110 km on 6 sections of Ontario highways

CanIndia News Online Editor-Sabrina
0
9

Ontario is raising the speed limit permanently from 100 km/h to 110 km/h on six sections of provincial highways in southern Ontario. The change follows several speed limit pilots and consultations.

Beginning April 22, 2022, the speed limit will be raised permanently to 110 km/h on the following sections of provincial highways in southern Ontario:

  • Queen Elizabeth Way (QEW) from Hamilton to St. Catharines (32 km)
  • Highway 402 from London to Sarnia (90 km)
  • Highway 417 from Ottawa to the Ontario/Quebec Border (102 km)
  • Highway 401 from Windsor to Tilbury (approximately 40 km)
  • Highway 404 from Newmarket to Woodbine (approximately 16 km)
  • Highway 417 from Kanata to Arnprior (approximately 37 km)

The province is also raising the speed limit to 110 km/h on a trial basis on Highway 400 from MacTier to Nobel (approximately 55 km) and Highway 11 from Emsdale to South River (approximately 45 km) in northern Ontario.

There are currently six other provinces in Canada that have set their speed limits in excess of 100 km/h on select segments of certain highways. Alberta, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Saskatchewan and British Columbia have posted speed limits of 110 km/h.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Canada’s economy lost 207,000 jobs in April

    Peel Memorial urgent care centre remains closed

    Toronto expands sidewalk snow clearing program to all neighbourhoods

    Ontario’s above 900 new infections is it’s highest daily COVID-19 case...