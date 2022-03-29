Ontario is raising the speed limit permanently from 100 km/h to 110 km/h on six sections of provincial highways in southern Ontario. The change follows several speed limit pilots and consultations.

Beginning April 22, 2022, the speed limit will be raised permanently to 110 km/h on the following sections of provincial highways in southern Ontario:

Queen Elizabeth Way (QEW) from Hamilton to St. Catharines (32 km)

Highway 402 from London to Sarnia (90 km)

Highway 417 from Ottawa to the Ontario/Quebec Border (102 km)

Highway 401 from Windsor to Tilbury (approximately 40 km)

Highway 404 from Newmarket to Woodbine (approximately 16 km)

Highway 417 from Kanata to Arnprior (approximately 37 km)

The province is also raising the speed limit to 110 km/h on a trial basis on Highway 400 from MacTier to Nobel (approximately 55 km) and Highway 11 from Emsdale to South River (approximately 45 km) in northern Ontario.

There are currently six other provinces in Canada that have set their speed limits in excess of 100 km/h on select segments of certain highways. Alberta, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Saskatchewan and British Columbia have posted speed limits of 110 km/h.