Speed up construction of highways, Himachal CM urges Gadkari

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday met Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari here, and held deliberations on several issues, especially the ongoing four-lane projects being operated by the National Highway Authorities of India (NHAI).

The Chief Minister urged the Union Minister to speed up four-lane projects, especially the Kiratpur-Manali, the Parwanoo-Shimla, the Chakki-Mataur-Shimla, the Mandi-Pathankot, the Nalagarh-Swarghat, the Mubarakpur-Amb-Naduan and the Paonta Sahib-Kala Amb highways so that it could be completed in stipulated time.

Besides, the Chief Minister advocated for construction of flyovers to ease traffic congestion. He sought converting two-lane highways into four-lanes and construction of tunnels on national highways in the state.

Plan to moot construction of ropeways in the state has also been discussed under Parvatmala Project, an official statement said.

Sukhu also advocated releasing funds for the repair work of national highways, keeping in view the tourism season approaching.

The Chief Minister said the Union Minister has assured of all possible assistance and cooperation on issues raised by him.

