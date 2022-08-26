INDIA

Speed up railway projects in Himachal, says minister

Himachal Pradesh Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj on met Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in New Delhi on Friday and sought his intervention to speed up railway projects in the state.

The minister said some of the developmental projects in Shimla town are to be carried out on railway land.

This includes an ambitious project of a 230 metre flyover opposite the Assembly to ease out the congestion in Shimla.

Bhardwaj said that efforts were made to decongest Shimla and under the smart city project, more than 12 km of road has been widened, but there is no scope for road widening opposite the Assembly and hence, a flyover has been proposed.

During his previous meeting with the Railway Minister, a detailed discussion was held on this matter, he added.

Hailing the Railway Minister for swift intervention, Bhardwaj said the railway team inspected the site even before he returned to Shimla from Delhi.

Bhardwaj also informed Vaishnaw that General Arrangement Drawing (GAD) relating to the over-bridge at Totu has been submitted to the Northern Railway office in Ambala.

