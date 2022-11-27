INDIA

Speeding BMW mows down man riding cycle on Delhi-Gurugram road

NewsWire
0
0

A speeding BMW car mowed down a 50-year-old man riding a cycle on Delhi-Gurugram road on Sunday.

The onlookers said that the BMW hit the cycle at full speed from behind, throwing the rider off his bike. The driver of the car took the critically injured victim to the Safdarjung Hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

The deceased has been identified as Shubhendu Chatterjee, a resident of Gurugram.

A senior police officer said that they got a PCR call informing about the accident at the Vasant Kunj North police station.

When the police reached near the Mahipalpur flyover, they found one BMW car and one sports bike parked at the corner of the road.

“On inquiry, it was found that one tyre of the car had burst. Unable to control the vehicle, the driver rammed into the cycle from behind. The injured person was rushed to the Safdarjung Hospital by the driver where the doctors declared him brought dead,” the officer said.

“We have seized the BMW car after arresting the driver. Further probe is underway,” the officer added.

20221127-191402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Big response but bigger challenges before Akhilesh in 2022

    Police team attacked in MP, 6 arrested

    12 arrested for forceful religious conversions in K’taka

    2 army jawans didn’t know local girls: J&K Police (Ld)