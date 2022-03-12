INDIA

Speeding car crushes two in east Delhi, one dies

By NewsWire
0
0

A person was killed while another suffered injuries after a speeding car crushed them in the national capital’s Kalyanpuri area, a police official said on Saturday.

According to the official, the incident took place around 1.30 a.m. in the night after the staff of the Kalyanpuri Police station rushed to the spot.

“Both the injured were shifted to a nearby hospital where one was declared brought dead,” the official told IANS. As the condition of the injured person was initially serious, he was admitted to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital where he is currently under treatment and is said to be stable. He had suffered injuries on his leg,” the official added.

Accordingly, the police registered a case under sections 279 (Rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304A (Causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code at the Kalyanpuri Police Station.

DCP Priyanka Kashyap informed that the accused, who was driving the BMW car, was identified as Ashwani Lal (21), a resident of Kalyanpuri, Delhi.

Presently, he was living with his brother in Indirapuram and is employed with some private company.”

He has been apprehended in this case,” Kashyap said, adding further investigation is on.

20220312-114205

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.