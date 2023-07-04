Two morning walkers were killed and two others critically injured when a speeding car ran over them in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

The incident occurred around 7 a.m. near Sun City in Bandlaguda Jagir on the city outskirts.

Both the deceased were women. They were identified as Anuradha and her daughter Mamata.

Another woman Kavita and a man Intikhab Alam were injured. They were shifted to hospital.

According to local residents, the car was being driven at a high speed and in a rash manner which led to the incident.

After hitting the walkers, the car skidded off the road and rammed into a tree. The car driver escaped after the crash.

Police rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies for autopsy. Police were trying to trace the car owner and apprehend the person who was driving the vehicle.

In another incident, a private bus ran amok in the Kukatpally area last night hitting a car and a bike. One person was injured in the incident. The accident occurred after the brakes of the bus failed.

