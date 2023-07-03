In a tragic incident, a police constable, who was inspecting a parked vehicle on Bengaluru International Airport Road, was killed after being hit by a speeding car.

The incident happened late on Sunday night. The deceased cop has been identified as Suresh, attached to Devanahalli police station.

According to police, Suresh went to check on a car which was broken on the highway. While he was inquiring, a speeding car hit the parked vehicle and the constable from behind killing him on the spot.

The driver of the vehicle, which had hit the parked vehicle on the highway, also suffered serious injuries in legs and hands.

The group of passengers who were travelling in the car, were in an inebriated state and included three girls.All suffered injuries in the incident.

The police said that Suresh was on night duty and was on rounds with police inspector Dharme Gowda.

Suresh was driving the police car when they noticed an Innova car parked on the highway. Suresh stopped the vehicle and went to check the vehicle. While he was talking to the driver of the Innova vehicle, the speeding Ascent car crashed into the vehicle and on him.

The inspector, who was with the constable, was answering a phone call and had just stepped away from the spot when the parked car was hit.

Further details are awaited

