Speeding Merc rams into bus in Greater Noida, 6 injured

A Mercedes driver lost control of his speeding car while he was trying to overtake a roadways bus and rammed into the vehicle near Zero Point in Greater Noida on Thursday. Six persons, including the bus and car drivers, suffered injuries.

The accident was so severe that the car got stuck under the bus and both the vehicles hung down the underpass after the collision, said officials.

The injured were admitted to a hospital by the police.

Additional DCP Rajeev Dixit said that the car driver has been identified as Raghav Gupta, a resident of Jaypee Greens.

The accident caused a traffic jam on the Noida-Greater Noida expressway.

DCP (Traffic) Anil Yadav said that the vehicles were removed with the help of a crane.

20230323-173402

