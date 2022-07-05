A 33-year-old woman has been critically after being hit by a speeding SUV in the national capital’s Connaught Place area, an official said on Tuesday.

According to the official, the accident took place on Sunday morning when the woman, identified as Poonam Bajaj, was crossing the road at the outer circle of Connaught Place near Palika Bazaar.

According to an eyewitness, who worked as a sanitation worker at a public toilet there, an Innova car struck the woman at a very high speed, throwing her in the air and ultimately falling six feet away on the road.

The seriously injured woman was then taken to RML hospital in an guard’s auto. Her her condition is said to be critical.

The police was also informed about the accident, which then reached the spot and found blood splattered on the road.

“After local enquiry, it was learnt that the injured had been taken to RML hospital,” the FIR copy, accessed by IANS, read.

The doctor told the police that the patient was unfit for a statement as she was critically injured.

Accordingly, the police registered an FIR under section 279 (Rash driving) and 337 (Causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code at the Connaught Place police station.

Further probe is on, the official added.

