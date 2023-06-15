INDIA

Speeding SUV mows down 3 minors in Bihar’s Jamui

NewsWire
0
0

Three minor students travelling on a bike were mowed down by a speeding SUV in Bihar’s Jamui district on Thursday.

The deceased were identified as Vinay Kumar Manjhi (17), Rampravesh Ravidas (15) and Vinay Kumar Ravidas (14). They were residents of Deeghot village under the Sikandra police station. The victims were on their way towards Nawada. When they reached Rampur Mor on Sikandra-Nawada main state highway, a speeding scorpio mowed them, said police.

The deceased died on the spot. The driver of the scorpio managed to flee before the villagers assembled at the spot.

The villagers placed the bodies on the road and demanded adequate compensation to the family members of the victims.

“Three youths died after an unidentified SUV mowed them at Rampur Mor. We have sent the bodies for post-mortem. Efforts are on to nab the errant driver and the vehicle. We have registered an FIR against an unknown person. The investigation is on,” said Vijay Kumar, th SHO of Sikandra police station.

20230615-115803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    CDS Gen Chauhan exhorts IAF to take steps towards indigenisation

    Tutor shot dead in Bihar’s Saran district

    PGDAV College enters semis of Shri Guru Nanak Dev Khalsa Inter...

    Congress slams govt for IT raids on media houses