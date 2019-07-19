Speeding tempo kills a man and his child in Delhi

New Delhi, July 20 (IANS) A 45-year-old man and his five-year-old son were killed when a speeding tempo allegedly hit them while they were crossing a road in North-east Delhi. The incident occurred in the wee hours of Saturday. The driver fled from the spot but was nabbed by police in the afternoon.

The deceased have been identified as Rajpal (45), a resident of Hathgai near Shahjahanpur (Uttar Pradesh) and his son Shiva. Police said that Rajpal who worked as a labourer in Shahjahanpur had come to Delhi to meet his elder daughter.

Police said the accused driver has been identified as Sambhu Kumar (38) and he was nabbed from his residence in Delhi’s Karol Bagh area.

According to Atul Kumar Thakur, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), North-East district, the police control room (PCR) received a call regarding the accident at around 5.21 a.m. on Friday. “An Emergency Response Vehicle and Station House Officer (SHO) of Nand Nagri police station rushed to the spot. Both the injured were rushed to Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) hospital where they were declared brought dead by the doctors,” said the DCP.

He added that “Rajpal and his son were crossing the road near DTC depot when a speeding tempo hit them and (the driver) fled from the spot. However, Rajpal’s wife and daughter who were walking at a distance were saved from being hit by the tempo”. An eye witness had noted the registration number of the speeding vehicle which helped the police to nab the culprit driver.

The police has registered a case under appropriate sections at Nand Nagri police station.

— IANS

adv/dpb/bg