Spelling Bee of Canada announces national championship winners

From left to right: Ryaan Khan, Anhad Singh, Kavya Senthil

Spelling Bee of Canada announced the three winners of the 35th National Championship, which took place Sunday, June 12 at Beeton Hall in the Toronto Reference Library.

Following a series of virtual competitions which have taken place coast-to-coast across Canada, 42 Championship finalists from three age categories made it through to the in-person finals and competed rigorously.

Milton’s Kavya Senthil took the top spot in the junior category (ages 7 to 9). The 10-year-old’s winning word was ‘ecosystem’.

Edmonton’s Anhad Singh, 8, won in the primary catergory (ages 6 to 8). The winning word was ‘prelate’.

Ryaan Khan of Bedford, Nova Scotia was the winner in the intermediate category (ages 12 to 14). The 14-year-old spelled ‘prelapsarian’ to clinch the top spot in his age group.

Congratulations to the 35th National Spelling Bee of Canada Championship Winners!

Spelling Bee of Canada (SBOC) is a registered not-for-profit organization. Since 1987, over 70,000 children have participated in SBOC’s annual spelling bee competitions across Canada, providing a positive opportunity to improve their English language, spelling, comprehension, and communication skills.

