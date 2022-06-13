Spelling Bee of Canada announced the three winners of the 35th National Championship, which took place Sunday, June 12 at Beeton Hall in the Toronto Reference Library.

Following a series of virtual competitions which have taken place coast-to-coast across Canada, 42 Championship finalists from three age categories made it through to the in-person finals and competed rigorously.

Milton’s Kavya Senthil took the top spot in the junior category (ages 7 to 9). The 10-year-old’s winning word was ‘ecosystem’.

Edmonton’s Anhad Singh, 8, won in the primary catergory (ages 6 to 8). The winning word was ‘prelate’.

Ryaan Khan of Bedford, Nova Scotia was the winner in the intermediate category (ages 12 to 14). The 14-year-old spelled ‘prelapsarian’ to clinch the top spot in his age group.

Congratulations to the 35th National Spelling Bee of Canada Championship Winners!

Spelling Bee of Canada (SBOC) is a registered not-for-profit organization. Since 1987, over 70,000 children have participated in SBOC’s annual spelling bee competitions across Canada, providing a positive opportunity to improve their English language, spelling, comprehension, and communication skills.