When you start a new relationship, it can feel like there aren’t enough hours in the day. You want to talk all day, hang out with each other and generally spend as much time as possible in each other’s company.

However, once you’ve been together for a while, this overwhelming urge to be with each other all the time tapers down. Couples who have been together for a few years start looking for ‘me time’ more than ‘us time’.

Solitude is needed even when one is in a committed loving relationship and previously it was believed that when couples start looking at spending time away from each ither it was considered a sign of declining interest.

While it is a red flag if you never want to spend time together, every now and then indulging in time apart is actually healthier for relationships.

Relationship experts state that time apart can reduce friction and stress and it can help keep the excitement alive in a relationship.

Author Amrita Sharma, who wrote the book, ‘What Did I Ever See in Him’ spoke to HT about this and said, “For a healthy relationship, it’s imperative that couples have as much of ‘me-time’ as ‘we-time’. It acts as a safety valve for the pressure cooker of relationships.”

Here time apart is not about neglecting your partner, but its more about you taking some time for yourself to reflect, contemplate or to just recharge.

According to a leading psychiatrist, ‘me time’ in a relationship becomes critical in long term relationships. When a couple has been together for a long time, problems like taking each other for granted or giving less importance to couple priorities can cause unconscious stress among couples.

In such cases, when couples force themselves to spend more time together, a small thing can trigger an argument or escalate into a fight.

Its important then to take time away and spend it with yourself so you can reflect and get a better understanding of your own feelings.

When you live with your partner for a long time, and you are never apart, you end up seeing all the flaws and tend to reflect only on that. However, time apart allows you to remember all the things you like about the person, and gives you a chance to miss your partner as well.

It is a way to maintain the balance in the relationship, so couples don’t focus only on the negatives.