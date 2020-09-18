Canindia News

Spice Girls ‘plan’ to reboot debut single ‘Wannabe’ for 25th anniversary gala

by CIEDITOR-TWINKLE012

The popular band Spice Girls is said to be planning big for their 25th anniversary. Plans include a reboot of their debut song, Wannabe, which was one of the biggest pop tracks of the nineties.

“The Spice Girls were hoping to hit the road in 2021 to mark their big anniversary but now it’s not possible because of the pandemic,” a source said, reports thesun.co.uk.

“They’re all in touch weekly and are trying to come up with new ideas on how they can do something special to mark the big day. Mel C suggested doing something around ‘Wannabe’ including the idea of possibly re-working the video for social media. There are so many options and nothing is off-limits. They want to give the fans something special,” added the source.

“Wannabe”, released in 1996, was the bestselling song of the group, which currently consists of Mel C, Emma Bunton, Geri Horner and Mel B. Victoria Beckham was also part of the group but it is “exceedingly unlikely” that she will be involved in the celebrations.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN

‘Friends’ cast close to signing deal for reunion special

CanIndia New Wire Service

‘Friends’ reunion special in early planning stages

CanIndia New Wire Service

‘F.A.L.T.U’ team celebrates nine years with fun virtual reunion

CanIndia New Wire Service

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More