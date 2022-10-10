New Delhi, Oct 10 (IANSlife) The time of year for house parties is now. Don’t just arrange your alcohol bottles in a line and leave your visitors to themselves. Along with some mouthwatering wonderful cuisine and unconventional activities, mixing up some entertaining cocktails will do wonders for your reputation as a hostess. Prepare yourself to start the party and wow your guests with your bartending prowess with these simple and delicious Jack Daniel’s cocktail recipes.
Gentleman Jack Maple Sour
INGREDIENTS:
50 ml Jack Daniel’s Gentleman Jack
20 ml Fresh Lemon Juice
20 ml Maple Syrup
Ice
Lemon wedge
INSTRUCTIONS:
Shake 50 ml Gentleman Jack, 20 ml Fresh Lemon Juice and 20 ml Maple Syrup with ice. Strain into an ice filled rocks glass and garnish with a lemon wedge.
Unrequited Love Punch
INGREDIENTS:
50 ml Jack Daniel’s Old No. 7
50 ml Cranberry juice
15 ml Pineapple juice
15 ml Orange juice
INSTRUCTIONS:
1/2 fill the shaker with cubed ice. Add all ingredients except the ginger ale and shake vigorously for 10 seconds. 3/4 fill a highball glass with cubed ice. Strain the liquid into the glass. Top with ginger ale. Add orange slice to garnish
Tennessee Honey & Lemonade
INGREDIENTS:
50 ml Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey
Lemonade
INSTRUCTIONS:
3/4 fill a highball glass with cubed ice. Pour Jack Honey over ice. Top with lemonade. Add lemon wedge to garnish
Tennessee Mule
INGREDIENTS:
50 ml Jack Daniel’s Old No. 7
Ginger beer
Squeeze of lime
INSTRUCTIONS:
3/4 fill a mule copper mug with cubed ice. Pour Old No. 7 over ice. Add remaining ingredients and stir. Add lime wedge to garnish
(Recipes curated by Pankaj Arora, Brand Advocacy Manager-India Area, Brown-Forman. IANSlife can be contacted at ianslife@ians.in)
20221010-110604