SpiceJet aircraft witnesses tyre burst at airport, passengers safe

A SpiceJet Delhi-Mumbai aircraft on Monday witnessed a tyre burst on landing at the airport. However, no passenger or members of the crew were hurt and all the passengers disembarked safely.

The airline said that a tyre of one of its aircraft was found deflated after landing at the airport in Mumbai.

SpiceJet B737-800 aircraft operated flight SG-8701 (Delhi – Mumbai).

The airline spokesperson said that the aircraft landed safely on the runway.

On landing, after vacating the runway, one tyre was found deflated. No fume or smoke was reported.

Aircraft was parked at a designated bay as advised by ATC, a spokesperson said.

The spokesperson added that no abnormality was felt by the Captain during landing, and all passengers disembarked normally.

