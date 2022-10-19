BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

SpiceJet announces revised salary structure for its Captains

NewsWire
0
0

SpiceJet has announced a revised salary structure for its Captains increasing their monthly remuneration to Rs 7 lakh-a-month for 80 hours of flying.

The airline said that the hike will be applicable from November 1. Following the latest hike, the salary of Captains at SpiceJet will be higher as compared to their pre-Covid salary.

Salaries of Trainers (DE, TRI, LTC) and Senior First Officers has also been increased commensurately, said a Spicejet spokesperson.

The spokesperson said that SpiceJet has been consistently increasing the base salary of pilots. As compared to August, the September salary saw an increase of up to 10 per cent for Trainers and 8 per cent for Captains and First Officers. From October, salary was hiked by another 22 per cent for Captains and First Officers.

SpiceJet operates a fleet of Boeing 737s, Q-400s and freighters and is the country’s largest regional player operating multiple daily flights under UDAN or the Regional Connectivity Scheme. The majority of the airline’s fleet offers SpiceMax, a spacious economy class seating in India. The airline also operates a dedicated air cargo service under the brand name SpiceXpress offering safe, on-time, efficient and seamless cargo connectivity across India and on international routes.

Recently, the aviation regulator DGCA directed the airline to send the engine oil samples of the entire Q400 fleet consisting of 14 operational aircraft to Pratt and Whitney Canada to ascertain the presence of metal and carbon seat particles. Moreover, the DGCA has also directed Spicejet for inspection opf bleed-off valve screen and housing for evidence of oil wetness.

20221019-124603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Gadkari to review progress of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway

    Reliance Brands to buy 40% in toymaker Plastic Legno SPA, signs...

    RIL announces plan to move into $100bn FMCG market

    Apple, Samsung give $5 bn thrust to India’s local manufacturing scheme