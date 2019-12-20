SpiceJet faces Pragya Thakur’s ire over ‘ill treatmenrt’

Bhopal, Dec 22 (IANS) SpiceJet was the receiving end of controversial Bhopal MP Pragya Singh Thakurs ire on Saturday evening. The Sadhvi created a scene and registered protest over being ill treated by the airlines staff at the local airport after her flight from Delhi.

She lodged a complaint the Raja Bhoj Airport director against the private carrier after alighting from flight SG 2489 from Delhi. Sources said that after reaching Bhopal airport, Pragya did not alight and stayed put on her seat on the plane for some time after the flight landed. After requests she finally got down and lodged the complaint, they said.

“I did not stage a dharna in the flight”, she told reporters after someone asked her about the dharna.

“I have received a complaint from her over seat allotment. We will look into it on Monday,” said airport Director Anil Vikram.

“I have told the authorities. Spice Jet flight staff does not behave properly with the passengers. Their conduct was not proper earlier too. I had the same complaint today,” she told some reporters.

“They did not give me the allotted seat. I asked them to show the rules. I called the director and lodged the complaint with him,” she said.

The 49-year-old Sadhvi has courted controversies on several occasions in the recent past.

–IANS

naidu/pgh/