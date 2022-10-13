BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

SpiceJet flight from Goa makes emergency landing at Hyderabad airport

NewsWire
0
0

A SpiceJet flight from Goa to Hyderabad made an emergency landing at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here, officials said.

The pilot of the flight SG 3735 noticed smoke and alerted the Air Traffic Controller (ATC), which in turn alerted the ground staff. The aircraft made a safe landing on Wednesday night.

“There were 86 passengers on the flight. All are safe,” a source at the airport told IANS.

The flight had taken off from Goa at 9.55 p.m. and just before the scheduled landing at Hyderabad at 11.30 p.m., the pilot noticed the smoke in the cockpit.

The incident reportedly sent panic among passengers and a female passenger was taken ill due to smoke.

The emergency landing led to diversion of nine flights to other cities. Six domestic flights, two international flight and one cargo flight were diverted.

20221013-101003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Alliance Air to commence Bilaspur-Delhi flights from March

    `Hotel banquet, meeting curbs should be commensurate with venue size’

    Essar Capital appoints Anil Kumar Chaudhary as CEO for metals and...

    Second wave flattens fizz for soft-drink makers: Crisil