SpiceJet freighter service links Hyderabad with domestic hubs

Hyderabad, Aug 2 (IANS) The cargo arm of SpiceJet has commenced its freighter service connecting Hyderabad with Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore and Chennai.

The first freighter landed at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) late on Thursday night.

With this, Hyderabad Airport now has six scheduled freighters operating, said the airport operator GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd (GHIAL).

The 737-700F type freighter aircraft used by SpiceJet will operate six days every week, arriving from Chennai at 9.45 p.m. and departing for Delhi at 10.45 p.m. This service will connect the Chennai-Hyderabad-Delhi-Mumbai-Bangalore sectors.

The new SpiceJet freighter service will also offer an opportunity to the shippers from the region to access the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and other markets via Delhi. The offering also includes postal circulation among the key metros, saving critical time and ensuring quick delivery of goods.

“With the addition of this new freighter, customers will have more options to ship their goods within the country and beyond. The availability of high-quality, daily cargo services is essential for the development of trade especially in high-value and time-sensitive products. This will also give a boost to the cargo and logistics sector in the region,” said S.G.K. Kishore, CEO, GHIAL.

“The launch of our 737-700F freighter opens up another option to our customers in and around Hyderabad. We have received a positive response from the market and are confident that this move will add value to our customers’ supply chains,” said Manjiv Singh, Chief Project Officer, SpiceJet.

Apart from SpiceJet, the other scheduled freighter services that are operating from Hyderabad Airport include Lufthansa, Turkish, Qatar, Cathay Pacific and Blue Dart.

Hyderabad Airport Cargo serves many multinational companies across pharma, perishable, engineering, automobile, aerospace and leather industries. Apart from all major cargo hubs in India, international destinations like Frankfurt, Istanbul, Dubai, Doha and Hong Kong are also well connected with the RGIA.

–IANS

ms/bc