SpiceJet offers Covid-19 insurance cover for passengers

New Delhi, July 8 (IANS) To boost passenger confidence, airline major SpiceJet on Wednesday announced a unique initiative to provide passengers with a facility to opt for Covid-related insurance cover.

Accordingly, the cover is valid for a period of 12 months and ranges from Rs 50,000 to Rs 300,000 at a premium of Rs 443 to Rs 1,564 a year (including GST).

“The insurance covers hospital expenses and all pre- and post-hospitalisation expenses for 30 and 60 days respectively,” the airline said in a statement.

“The comprehensive cover includes tests, medication and consultation upon testing positive for Covid-19.”

SpiceJet has joined hands with Go Digit General Insurance through its a Digit Illness Group Insurance Policy to offer this insurance cover.

According to the airline, the insurance has no restrictions on room or ICU rent.

“This implies there is no limit on ICU charges or room rent until the insured sum lasts,” the statement said.

