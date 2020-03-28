SpiceJet pilot tests positive for coronavirus

New Delhi, March 29 (IANS) SpiceJet on Sunday said that one of its pilots has tested positive for novel coronavirus infection.

A spokesperson with the airline said that the ‘First Officer’ did not operate any international flight in March and the last domestic flight he operated was on March 21 from Chennai to Delhi. Since then, he had quarantined himself at home

“One of our colleagues, a First Officer with SpiceJet, has tested positive for COVID-19. The test report came on March 28,” said the spokesperson.

All crew and staff who had been in direct contact with the pilot have been asked to self-quarantine by staying at home for the next 14 days.

The spokesperson said that all measures are being taken to provide appropriate medical care to him.

“Safety of our passengers and employees is our topmost priority. We have been diligently following the guidelines issued by the WHOand the Government of India.”

All the aircraft of SpiceJet are being disinfected thoroughly since the end of January and the disinfectants used are as per the WHO standards, said the spokesperson.

According to government data, the total number of positive coronavirus people in India so far, reached up to 979 on Sunday. Of this, at least 867 are active coronavirus cases, 86 people have cured and discharged from hospitals while 25 people succumbed from the highly infectious COVID-19 disease.

