Spicejet plane overshoots Mumbai airport runway
Mumbai, July 2 (IANS) A Spicejet flight from Jaipur overshot the runway at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, while landing here late on Monday, official sources said.
The incident occurred when the flight SG-6237, a Boeing aircraft, arrived and landed here around 11.51 pm, as Mumbai was lashed by heavy rains.
Airport officials helped the passengers deplane and a team of engineers was investigating the damage suffered by the aircraft.
According to unconfirmed reports, a few passengers sustained minor injuries.
–IANS
