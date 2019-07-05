Spicejet technician dies in accident at Kolkata airport

Kolkata, July 10 (IANS) A Spicejet technician died in an accident early on Wednesday while carrying out maintenance work on an aircraft at the NSCBI airport here, a highly placed official said.

Rohit Bhushan Pandey, the trainee technician died, at 1.45 a.m. on Wednesday. “He was doing maintenance work on a Q400 aircraft, and accidentally the landing gear door closed on him. He died almost on the spot,” the airport official told IANS.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation will carry out an inquiry into the accident, the official said.

–IANS

