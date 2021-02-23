SpiceJet’s dedicated cargo arm SpiceXpress has launched scheduled freighter operations connecting Mumbai, Bengaluru and Chennai with Singapore.

The airline will deploy its Boeing 737-700F or 800F aircraft on these routes.

“This development would strengthen air trade between the two countries by providing faster and seamless logistics solutions,” Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, SpiceJet was quoted as saying in a statement.

“In addition, this strategic move would help SpiceXpress build its network in Southeast Asia. Singapore is also well-positioned as a springboard for SpiceXpress into other markets such as Europe and Australia.”

SpiceJet’s scheduled flights will operate twice a week to Singapore’s Changi Airport, the statement said.

In addition to Singapore, SpiceXpress operates scheduled cargo flights to Hong Kong and Bangladesh.

“With a network spanning 63 domestic and 50 international destinations and a fleet of 19 cargo planes, SpiceXpress is capable of flying over 600 tonnes of cargo daily to domestic and international destinations,” the statement said.

“Ever since the lockdown began, SpiceJet and its cargo arm, SpiceXpress, has played a critical role and worked relentlessly to ensure that the country’s supply chain remained intact.”

–IANS

