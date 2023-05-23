ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

'Spider-Man: Across the Spiderverse' director talks about what makes Indian Spider-Man different

‘Spider-Man: Across the Spiderverse’ director Kemp Powers has discussed as to what makes Indian Spider-Man, Pavitr Prabhakar different from other Spider-People.

The film will introduce the first Indian Spider-Man, Pavitr Prabhakar, and to add to it, the voice for him in Hindi and English is being given by Indian Cricketer, Shubman Gill.

The original Indian version of Spider-Man was first introduced by Sharad Devarajan, Suresh Seetharaman, and Jeevan J. Kang in the Spider-Man: India comic book from January 2005. Now, ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spiderverse’ will mark his first appearance on the big screen.

Director Kemp Powers explains how Pavitr Prabhakar is different from other Spider-People in the multiverse: “Pavitr’s powers came through magic, so he is quite different from a lot of other Spider People who were bitten by radioactive spiders. He actually gained his powers from a mystical shaman.

“Like many other Spider People, he has had to suffer a loss, and in his case, it was his uncle. Yet he’s probably one of the most optimistic characters in the movie. He’s definitely a glass half-full kind of guy. He’s Miles’ contemporary, and his happy, positive disposition can probably even rub Miles the wrong way.”

Sony Pictures Entertainment India releases ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Gujarati, Marathi, Punjabi and Bengali on June 1, only in cinemas.

