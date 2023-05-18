ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Spidey in Hindi & Punjabi: Shubman lends his voice to Spider-Man’s Indian avatar

Cricketer Shubman Gill, who has been having a great run at IPL2023, has launched the Hindi and Punjabi trailers for ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’, introducing the first Indian Spider-Man named Pavitr Prabhakar.

Pavitr Prabhakar is being voiced by Gill, who has shown his ability to be as good a performer in the recording studios as he is on the cricket field.

Our friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man has landed in Mumbattan and gone desi. For the first time, a Hollywood film will be released in nine Indian languages — Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Gujarati, Marathi, Punjabi and Bengali — apart from English. The release date is June 1.

The media statement announcing the trailer release says: “Whether it is the relatable dialogues or the grasping narrative that appears in the trailer, every bit of it will connect you to your Indian roots and will also excite you to get engrossed in the universe of Spider-Man, once again. And Indian fans have a big surprise as ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spiderverse’ is all set to release a day prior in India before its US release!”

