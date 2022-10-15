SPORTSCRICKETSOUTH ASIA

Spinners, Renuka, Smriti help India clinch seventh Women’s Asia Cup title, outplay Sri Lanka by eight wickets

NewsWire
0
0

Spinners and Renuka Thakur gave a stellar show in restricting Sri Lanka to 65/9, before Smriti Mandhana smashed an unbeaten 25-ball fifty to help India clinch their seventh Women’s Asia Cup title, outplaying Sri Lanka by eight wickets in the title clash at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

On a pitch which was tailor-made for the spinners to excel as the ball kept low and turned square, pacer Renuka Thakur shined with 3/5 in three overs while Rajeshwari Gayakwad (2/16) and Sneh Rana (2/13) had economical spells with the ball apart from Deepti Sharma conceding just seven runs in her four overs to keep Sri Lanka to 65/9.

In reply, Smriti played a stunning knock and finished it off in style with a six over long-on for an unbeaten 51 off 25 balls, laced with six fours and three sixes, to complete the chase with 11.3 overs to spare.

20221015-153207

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Everyone thought Jadeja’s absence could weaken India, but Axar was outstanding:...

    Jason Roy should start ahead of Warner for SRH, feels Mark...

    Women cricketers will pick lessons from men’s team: Mithali

    CSK announces Rs 1 crore award, jersey No. 8758 in Chopra’s...