Spirit of para-athletes celebrated in a music video

Kolkata, Aug 8 (IANS) Tata Structura in collaboration with SVF Entertainment Private Ltd. announced the release of the “Ekla Chalo Re” campaign on Saturday involving para-athletes.

The campaign has been conceived in the form of a Bengali music video, which is a rendition of Rabindranath Tagore’s “Ekla Chalo Re” song combined with vocals and music of Anupam Roy.

The music video features leading para-athletes in the field of cycling, swimming, track, field sport and football, who despite obstacles have made significant achievements in their lives.

The Ekla Cholo Re music video stars Indian para-athletes Ujjwal Ghosh, Saheb Hossein, Rubia Chatterjee, Ajibur Rahman Molla, Sufiya Molla and players from the Football Association for the Blind of Bengal (FABB).

Ghosh is a para-athlete from Pursurah near Arambagh. He is an accomplished sportsperson, having won several medals at the national level, in the fields of water polo, javelin throw, high jump and long-distance cycling. He is also a trained disaster relief volunteer.

Hossein is a partially blind sprinter from Bhatpara in the North 24 Parganas district. He is a recognised 100m & 200m sprinter with 5 gold medals at the national level and has also played at international sporting events.

Rubia is an accomplished para-athlete who has been recognised by the International Paralympic Committee. She is accomplished in the fields of javelin throw; discuss throw as well as the shot put. She has nine gold medals at the national level and has also represented India at the 5th China Open Athletics Championship.

Molla is a national level swimmer who has more than 30 gold medals to his name. Overcoming all obstacles that came his way due to his disabilities, Ajibur is an inspiration to many because of his outstanding commitment to the sport. He has been swimming since 2007 when he was just 13.

Molla is a paralympic swimmer from College Street in Kolkata. She has been swimming since 2007 when she was merely seven years old. Today, she has more than 25 gold medals at the national level. Briefly she has also played Volleyball and her team won the gold medal at the National Championship as well.

Football Association for the Blind of Bengal (FABB) is a body affiliated to the Indian Blind Football Federation (IBFF) which works mainly for the development of blind footballers from Bengal. Goutam Dey, Anthony Samuel, Palash Nandi, Rajkumar Bhagat, Joydeep Kindo, Sourav Sau are the players from FABB who have represented the Indian national blind football team in various tournaments internationally.

