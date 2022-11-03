INDIA

Spl campaign leads to preservation of over century-old records

Nearly a century-old records of high historical values have been preserved with the help of National Archives during the special cleanliness campaign conducted by the department of administrative reforms and governance.

Some of these reports date back to 1908, 1919, 1927 and right up to the partition of the country. Like, ‘Report of the Committee appointed to investigate the complaints of the clerks in the Government of India Secretariats and in certain other departments, in regard to insufficiency of pay and prospects’ dates back to the year 1908.

Similarly, ‘Final report of the committee on staff on the organization & staffing of government offices’ belongs to the year 1919 and a publication on ‘Royal Commission on the Civil Service 1929-31’ dates back to 1931.

There are 33 such reports which are about Public Administration, reorganisation of the Secretariat, organisation and staffing of government offices, remedial measures undertaken to cover-up for loss of personnel through partition and the retirement of European officers and several such subjects with which every newborn nation has to deal with.

Officials said that the Department of administrative reforms and governance (DARPG) has also taken several landmark initiatives to preserve century old documents of high historical values and preserve them with the help of National Archives of India during the Special Campaign 2.0. It also framed a few such documents to display them in the library.

Hindi translation of Central Secretariat Manual of Office Procedure (CSMOP) was also taken out for the first time.

CSMOP is the backbone of the functioning of the central ministries and always provided much needed guidance through standardised processes and procedures for a complex and diverse set up of the Central Secretariat.

