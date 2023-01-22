ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘Splistvilla X4’: Arjun Bijlani roasts Tara Prasad for misbehaving with him

NewsWire
0
0

‘Splistvilla X4’ host and actor Arjun Bijlani lost his cool over contestant Tara Prasad as he was not letting him speak on the show.

Since Sakshi Shrivas has chosen Justin Dcruz over her ex-boyfriend Tara, he is upset and misbehaving with other contestants as well. However, during a task he supported Sakshi and Arjun praised him for this but he got upset as Tara was insisting to express his feelings and not letting anyone speak anything.

Tara said: “I want to speak and express my feelings.”

To this Arjun responded: “Let me know once you guys are done, I will shut up and sit down. Tara, you have got maximum chance to speak up since yesterday. You are repeating the same thing six times. When I am telling you, guys, to listen to the challenge, please do that. I have come to do my job here and not waste time with everyone.”

This all started after Sakshi said that she will go with Justin in all the games further on the show and left Tara alone as she found Justin more mature and sophisticated than Tara. Thus, Sakshi chose him.

While Justin is happy with her decision, Tara felt bad and got agitated.

Tara said that after knowing her decision: “My love lost Sakshi, and your(Justin) game won. I had come here only for you(Sakshi), but now I will focus on my game. Sakshi and Justin mutually decided to go ahead with each other.

Justin replied: “Tara you had said that I am fine with whomever Sakshi plays the game, I just want her to win. With all the statements you are making, you are contradicting your own words.”

However, it is not easy for Tara to accept the fact that Sakshi has rejected him and he is misbehaving with other contestants. Hamid Barkzi, Moose Jattana, Amir, and other contestants got upset with his behaviour.

‘Splitsvilla X4’ airs on MTV.

20230122-163002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    IANS Review: ‘Jhund’ scores a goal with its sincerity and unfailing...

    Big B gives credit for his versatility to producers, directors, writers

    Prateik Chaudhary: Big Boss is all about surprises, you never know

    ‘Goodnight India’ will help viewers de-stress: Amit Tandon