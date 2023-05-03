ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘Splitsvilla 14’ winner Soundous learns Hindi for ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’

‘Splitsvilla 14’ winner Soundous Moufakir will be seen in the 13th edition of the stunt-based show ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ for which she is learning Hindi to be able to interact with her co-contestants and host Rohit Shetty.

Speaking of her preparations, Soundous said: “Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 is not just any other show for me. It’s a platform to showcase my abilities and test my limits. I believe that language should never be a hindrance to expressing oneself, and I want to connect with the viewers on a deeper level.”

She added: “By learning Hindi, I am taking a step towards making myself more accessible and relatable to the Hindi-speaking audience. I want to thank the show for giving me this opportunity to learn a new language and I’m determined to make the most of it. I hope that my efforts to improve my Hindi skills are appreciated by the viewers and that they enjoy watching me face my fears on the show.”

The show will air on Colors.

