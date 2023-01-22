After Splitsvilla’ and ‘Roadies’, Soundous Moufakir has been roped in to play Roma in the movie ‘Continuity’. She spoke about making her debut as an actor through Deepak Singh’s next project.

Soundous, who hails from Morocco, had participated in the reality show ‘Roadies’ and currently she is part of the dating-based reality show ‘Splitsvilla X4’.

She said: “It was quite a pleasant surprise when sir offered me this film, and I didn’t take a moment to say yes. I want to set a standard for myself in ‘Continuity’.”

“It was a dream come true to see me on the screen with my style and attire. I’m sure people will fall in love with this character. I’m playing a Punjabi girl, romancing and fighting for the love of her life,” added Soundous.

She will be essaying the role of Roma in the movie which will be her first project as an actress.

Soundous also shared various photos from the sets of the festival film on her social media handle and captioned them: “Continuity, soon on your screens. ROMA, a character who’s very different from who I am. Thank you Deepak Singh for this opportunity.”

