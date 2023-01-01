ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘Splitsvilla X4’: Arjun Bijlani gives Sakshi some well-meaning advice

NewsWire
0
0

Arjun Bijlani, who co-hosts ‘Splitsvilla X4’ with Sunny Leone, consoled contestant Sakshi Shrivas and helped her overcome her dilemma because of the entry of her ex-boyfriend Tara Prasad and the rift developing between him and her present connection Justin on the show.

After Tara Prasad’s entry, Sakshi got emotional and Justin D’Cruz was shocked. Tara was constantly trying to speak to Sakshi and convince her because he wants to win her back at any cost. Justin did not like it and this led to an argument between him and Tara. And soon it escalated into a physical fight.

Later, Sakshi was extremely stressed and cried because they both fouht over her. So, Arjun intervened and checked with her. She again cryeding.

Arjun then said: “I understand you are feeling very heavy because Tara has entered the show. This whole scenario is very awkward for you. You are not standing in a court where you must think of what’s right or wrong before speaking. Please take your time and don’t take any pressure.”

‘Splitsvilla X4’ airs on MTV.

20230101-160006

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Busy bee’ Rashmika Mandanna juggles between ‘Goodbye’, ‘Animal’

    Simbu action thriller ‘Pathu Thala’ to be released on December 14

    Mac Mohan’s daughters’ film ‘Skater Girl’ to premiere on June 11

    Honey Singh and Millind Gaba’s ‘Paris Ka Trip’ is peppy number...