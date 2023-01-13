ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘Splitsvilla X4’: Honey blames Moose Jattana for the eviction of Kashish

NewsWire
0
0

‘Splitsvilla X4’ contestant Honey Kamboj blamed Moose Jattana for the eviction of Kashish Ratnani from the show. He said that all her friends supported her, which led to the elimination of Kashish as they wanted Moose to make connections with him.

Honey said: “Today, for the first time, I pleaded with everyone to save my girl, but no one paid heed. I know why Amir Hossein, Pema Leilani, Hamid Barkzi, and Soundous Moufakir made this move. They wanted Kashish to move out and Moose to get a chance to pair up with me. After which they can try and get me to play from their side.”

When Moose entered the show she had a liking for Honey but he had already developed a connection with Kashish and thus was not much interested in Moose. However, her friends Amir, Prerna, Hamid, and Soundous got special powers to eliminate any one contestant and they took the name of Kashish so that Moose can come close to Honey.

He was extremely upset with Justin Dcruz and told him: “You are my friend. I really wish you had saved her, but I get that you would save Sakshi Shrivas first.”

In the coming episodes, Moose and Honey will be shown going for a date.

‘Splitsvilla X4’ airs on MTV.

20230113-190006

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘No Time to Die’ joins awards-circuit favourites ‘Belfast’, ‘The Power of...

    Mahurat clap for Satyadev’s work-in-progress ‘Satyadev 25’

    Special screening of ‘The Kashmir Files’ by TN BJP in Chennai

    Naga Chaitanya and Pooja Hegde to join hands for next bilingual...