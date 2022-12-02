ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘Splitsvilla X4’: Shrea Prasad, Aradhna Verma fight over love connection

NewsWire
0
0

‘Splitsvilla X4’ contestants Shrea Prasad and Aradhna Verma get into a tug-of-war because of their liking for the same guy, Aagaz Akhtar, in the show.

Shrea (22), who is a model and beautician, feels bad as she also has a liking for Aagaz, but he likes fashion designer Aradhna (25).

Shrea liked Aagaz from the time she saw him on the dating reality show. She also gave him a rose and expressed her liking for him. But Aagaz, without even meeting Aradhana, was talking about her and was looking forward to meeting her.

Shrea says: “After doing so much for Aagaz, he still chooses Aradhana. I have been working really hard for him, but I don’t know what he is thinking.”

Aradhana replies: “Why is Shrea getting so offended, it is Aagaz’s choice. Even though I am working hard in my own way. So this doesn’t make sense.”

Furthermore, there is a lot of drama happening between Uorfi Javed and Kashish Thakur’s love connection, though they end up fighting with each other.

Uorfi also gets into a heated argument with Saumya Bhandari and Aradhana Agarwal and asks them to leave her room immediately.

Hosted by Arjun Bijlani and Sunny Leone, the dating reality show airs on MTV.

20221202-193403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Actor, singer among 144 detained in police raid on Hyderabad pub

    SidNaaz chemistry in unreleased song ‘Habit’ leaves fans emotional

    Ranbir-Alia wedding: Saif, Kareena twin in powder pink for celebrations

    TV chef Harpal Singh Sokhi on playing dhaba cook in ‘Channa...