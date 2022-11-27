ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘Splitsvilla X4’: Soundous, Sakshi get into a verbal spat during elimination task

NewsWire
After Uorfi Javed’s recent fight with her connection Kashish Thakur in ‘Splitsvilla X4’, Soundous Moufakir was seen getting into a heated argument with Sakshi Shrivas as she voted for her rival contestant during a task.

As they both are part of the same team, Soundous always thought that Sakshi would support her. But things didn’t turn out as per her wish as Sakshi has certain differences with her.

Soundous was selected as the Queen Bee and she was given ‘special powers’. Moreover, during the elimination task, she cannot be evicted and is in the safe zone.

Queen Bee, in the previous episode, was going to perform a task. When her girl gang was asked about her chances of winning, only one person voted in her favour. Sakshi even voted for her rival contestant. This, predictably, didn’t go down well with Soundous.

Sakshi started to justify her position, but it led to a fight between them. Sakshi said: “You are selfish and you just think about yourself and you are manipulative.” To which, Soundous also gives her back and she starts crying.

Soundous replied: “You don’t need to yell, you don’t need to cry. Stop all this drama. You are a liar.”

‘Splitsvilla X4’ airs on MTV.

20221127-174204

