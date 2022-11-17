ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘Splitsvilla X4’: Sunny Leone asks Dhruvin Bhasin to slow down, zip his mouth

‘Splitsvilla X4’ contestants Joshua Chabbra and Dhruvin Bhasin got into a brawl over a female contestant to a level where the host Sunny Leone had to intervene. The fight went to the extent that Dhruvin called Joshua ‘a misogynist’.

The 25-year-old contestant Joshua, a model, and a self-proclaimed playboy was seen physically dragging the female contestant Kashish Ratnani in a previous episode, which she was fine with.

But Dhruvin, a content creator by profession got upset and couldn’t hold back from getting himself in a fight.

In the upcoming episode, Dhruvin brought up the topic and pointed out Joshua unnecessarily threatened him and they both got into a physical fight which was stopped by other contestants.

In response to this, Sunny Leone intervened and said: “Dhruvin slow down, and zip your mouth. It is already clear that Kashish is fine with this. I might not be okay with it, Arjun’s wife might not be okay with it, and other girls might not be okay with it, but she’s okay. Kashish herself asked him to take her away.”

To everyone’s surprise, Dhruvin still couldn’t digest the actions and called out Joshua for his misogynistic behaviour.

‘Splitsvilla X4’ airs on MTV.

