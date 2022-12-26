ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘Splitsvilla X4’: Sunny Leone loses her cool due to Moose Jattana

NewsWire
0
0

Former ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ contestant and social media influencer Moose Jattana, who recently entered the dating-based reality show ‘Splitsvilla X4’, was seen getting into an argument with the host Sunny Leone.

Sunny got upset with the behaviour of the contestants and she discussed the same with them. However, Moose interrupted Sunny frequently.

Sunny tried to curb Moose’s interruption but became visibly upset eventually. Sunny shouted at her and said: “Are you serious right now? If you want to come here, then come! You think that I need help? Can you let me do my job?”

Moreover, Tara Prasad, who is an ex-boyfriend of Sakshi Shrivas, is entering the show to make connections with her. However, she is already close to Justin on the show which led to a fight between Tara and Justin.

Tara is a dancer, choreographer and was also seen on ‘Roadies’.

‘Splitsvilla X4’ airs on MTV.

20221226-192403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘King Richard’ star Aunjanue Ellis pens letter to daughters

    Sachin Pilgaonkar, Sooraj Barjatya look back on 40 years of ‘Nadiya...

    ‘Capsule Gill’: Akshay Kumar’s first look as Jaswant Singh Gill revealed

    TV show ‘Nima Denzongpa’ spotlights prejudices faced by northeastern community