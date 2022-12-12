ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘Splitsvilla X4’: Uorfi Javed all set to make a comeback

NewsWire
0
0

Social media influencer and TV actress Uorfi Javed, who recently left the dating reality show ‘Splitsvilla X4’ being the mischief maker, is all set to make an entry again along with an ex-‘Roadies’ contestant.

After many names that were speculated to be a mischief maker including Sakshi Shrivas, Sakshi Dwivedi, and Aagaz Akhtar, Uorfi was announced as the mischief maker by the host Arjun Bijlani.

While leaving the show, she talked about her journey and called it fulfilling. She said: “It was strange I created so much confusion, and fought among all the connections and still no one can recognise me.”

Her connection on the show, Kashish Thakur, whom she called a ‘playboy’, and ‘boring’, was also seen getting emotional and Uorfi told him that they will be friends forever.

Now, as per the sources close to the show, Uorfi will be back and it will be interesting to see her game and connections.

Hosted by Arjun Bijlani and Sunny Leone, the dating-based reality show ‘Splitsvilla X4’ airs on MTV.

20221212-183802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Richa Chadha to shoot her maiden production in Uttarakhand

    Kannada film ‘Man of the Match’ invited to New York indie...

    Arbaaz on why Salman’s voice isn’t used in ‘Dabangg: The Animated...

    Anshuman Malhotra opens about his character in new season of ‘Feels...