ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘Splitsvilla X4’: Uorfi Javed, Sakshi Dwivedi make personal comments on each other

NewsWire
0
0

MTV ‘Splitsvilla X4’ contestants Uorfi Javed and Sakshi Dwivedi will be seen getting into a heated argument in the upcoming episode of the dating-based reality show.

Uorfi is seen getting upset because Sakshi passes on some personal comments about her style statement and the kind of clothes she wears. Listening to this, the ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ fame also gives her back in the same way by pointing towards her popularity.

When the 20-year-old Sakshi, who is a social media star tells Uorfi: “Look at your dressing style.

“The ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ actress gets furious and replies: “I know you..you are Sakshi Dwivedi right. 1 million followers, 7000 likes, ja jakar apana muh dekh (Go and look at your face.”

Later, the hosts Arjun Bijlani and Sunny Leone announce that all the girls have to fight to meet the boys.

‘Splitsvilla X4’ started on November 12. The contestants on the show include Shrea Prasad from Fiji Islands, Kashish Ratnani, actor-model and fashion designer, Sakshi Dwivedi, a social media star, Saumya Bhandari, architect and model, Akashlina Chandra, influencer and entrepreneur, Uorfi Javed, social media sensation, Hamid Barkzi, winner of MTV Roadies 18, Rishabh Jaiswal, Amir Hossein, Honey Kamboj, Justin D’Cruz among others.

‘Splitsvilla X4’ airs on MTV.

20221115-134404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Om Raut teases Prabhas fans with update on ‘Adipurush’

    ‘Ramarao On Duty’ director locks Twitter handle to escape criticism

    ‘Pinocchio’ director calls Tom Hanks ‘greatest living actor in the movie...

    Karishma Kotak: Women should be treated kindly on a regular basis