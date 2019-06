Jammu, June 29 (IANS) A special police officer (SPO) on Saturday tried to set ablaze the vehicles of a sarpanch and a panch in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district.

The police said SPO Shakil Mirza tried to torch the vehicles of sarpanch Subhash Chander Sharma and panch Rakesh Kumar in Mendhar area.

“The SPO was prevented from the act. He has been disengaged and a case has been registered against him,” the police said.

–IANS

