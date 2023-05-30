The Goa government has initiated disciplinary proceedings under CCS & CCA Rules, 1965 against the Inspectors and godown-in-charges responsible for supplying contaminated rice to the public.

Irked with the incident of supplying rice infested with maggots, mites and fungus to ration card holders of the coastal state, opposition parties had protested against officials and had alleged that the government and its department is responsible for the mismanagement.

In August last year, the Civil Supplies Department drew criticism after 241 tonnes of ‘toor daal’ was found spoiled in its warehouses.

The government in its statement said that, it has taken cognisance of complaints of infested and spoiled food grains supplied to Fair Price Shops/beneficiaries which occurred in Salcete and Mormugao Taluka.

“Memorandums were issued by Department Civil Supply and Consumers Affairs to the Inspector-in-Charges and Godown-in-charges of Salcete and Mormugao Taluka seeking their explanations and found that the explanations received were not satisfactory,” it said.

“Based on the preliminary findings, disciplinary proceedings under CCS & CCA Rules, 1965 have commenced against the Inspectors and Godown-in-Charges of Salcete & Mormugao Taluka,” it further said.

“It is also decided to take action against the appointed Agency, which failed to address the preservation requirements in Salcete and Mormugao Taluka godowns situated at Cortalim-Goa,” it added.

