Despite an ongoing seven-day ceasefire, Sporadic clashes broke out between the Sudanese Army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Khartoum.

Clashes took place on Thursday in Omdurman city and south of the capital Khartoum, Xinhua news agency quoted witnesses as saying.

Sudanese army’s warplane flew over some areas in Khartoum and Bahri town (Khartoum north), and the RSF fired anti-aircraft missiles in response, they said.

The Sudanese army said in a statement late Thursday that it had repulsed a RSF attack on a military base, which it described as “a clear violation of the truce”.

“Six enemy vehicles were destroyed and a number of others were seized after they fled,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, the Sudanese Doctors Union, a non-governmental body, announced that the armed clashes which broke out on April 15 have so far killed 865 people and injured 3,634 others.

In its latest update on the situation in Sudan, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said that the conflict has forced more than 1.36 million people to flee their homes, including nearly 320,000 who have escaped to neighbouring countries.

On May 20, the Sudanese Army and the RSF signed an agreement in the Saudi port city of Jeddah for the seven-day ceasefire and humanitarian arrangements.

The agreement, which was brokered by Saudi Arabia and the US, entered into force on Monday at 9:45 p.m.

According to the deal, the parties shall guarantee civilians’ freedom of movement throughout the country and protect them from violence, harassment, recruitment, or other abuses, and refrain from any violations of international human rights law.

The parties shall also provide security guarantees for safe and unhindered access for humanitarian agencies.

None of the truces reached so far has been truly observed by the two sides.

