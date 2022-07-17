Sporadic incidents of violence were reported in bypolls to 20 constituencies in Pakistan’s Punjab province on Sunday.

Of the total 3,140 polling stations, clashes were reported at 14.

Thirteen PTI workers in Lahore’s PP-167 were arrested for violating the election code of conduct by holding rallies in the constituency, Dawn reported.

Post the reports of violence, CEC Sikander Sultan Raja said in a statement that strict action will be taken against “those involved in creating issues in the election process” and that if candidates participate in such acts “they may also be disqualified”.

PTI worker Rana Naeem was arrested for causing a head injury to a PML-N worker at an irrigation canal polling station.

Complaints of voting area alterations were also received from the same constituency.

Polling was also halted in PP-168 for some time following agitation between PTI and PML-N workers.

