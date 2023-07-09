INDIA

Sporting forward Arthur Gomes in line for Cruzeiro move

NewsWire
0
0

Cruzeiro are close to signing Sporting Lisbon forward Arthur Gomes on a permanent deal, according to widespread media reports in Brazil.

The 25-year-old is set to complete the move within days after the Belo Horizonte club agreed in principle to a three million-euro transfer fee, Globo Esporte reported on Saturday.

As per Xinhua, Gomes has made 38 appearances for Sporting across all competitions and scored four goals since his 2022 move from Estoril.

He is contracted to the Portuguese club until June 2027 but has reportedly been considered surplus to requirements by manager Ruben Amorim.

Cruzeiro are currently eighth in Brazil’s 20-team Serie A standings with 21 points from 14 games.

2023070936261

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Baghel presents ‘bold’ budget to take Chhattisgarh to new heights

    Deteriorating macro and wage hikes to impact IT companies’ earnings

    Need to realise its sense of service to understand RSS: Yogi

    Microsoft thinks Sony may launch PS5 Slim this year